19,820 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLJP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FLJP opened at $34.98 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

