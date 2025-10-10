Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Position Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $143.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

