Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 11,568 indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 456.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,435 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,623,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,249,000 after buying an additional 2,335,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 612.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,324,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,498 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 453.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,361,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,115,049 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $959.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,715.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 188,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $756,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,764.02. This represents a 58.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,331. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

