Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.97 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,662.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.