Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 35.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 25.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 78.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 27.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 30.1% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GKOS opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.