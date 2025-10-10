Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 53.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon by 78.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,755,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $46,640,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,867,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $29,395,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $25.00 price objective on First Horizon and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

