Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.



