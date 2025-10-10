Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

