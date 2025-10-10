Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 58.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 285.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 236,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $260.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.98 and its 200 day moving average is $253.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

