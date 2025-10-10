Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.0%

LYB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.