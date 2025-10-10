Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

