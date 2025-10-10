Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 116,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $206.49.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

