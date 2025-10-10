Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

