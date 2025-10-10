Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

