Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 9,890 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $345.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

