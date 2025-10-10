iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

