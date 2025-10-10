Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 235.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Entegris
In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG
Entegris Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entegris
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.