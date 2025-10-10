Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 235.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.