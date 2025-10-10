Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after buying an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,571,000 after buying an additional 211,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,121,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:EHC opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

