Karen Hartje Sells 5,484 Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,505. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 8.70.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sezzle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

