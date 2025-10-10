1,933 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

