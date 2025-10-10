Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 453,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.58 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

