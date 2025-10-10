Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,869.2% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the second quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

