Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D+)” Rating for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. BCE has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 23,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.