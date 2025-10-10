Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

BHE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.6%

BHE stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,904. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

