Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C+)” Rating for Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Buckle news, Director James E. Shada sold 20,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,890.48. The trade was a 26.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $1,187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,013.44. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

