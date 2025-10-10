Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,155,498.75 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $1,155,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,174,426.25. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,156,878.45.

On Friday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $1,156,341.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,168,912.50.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,275,149.40.

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,265,414.85.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,342,678.05.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $147.74 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $146.16 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

