Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,345 Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

