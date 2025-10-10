Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coronado Global Resources Trading Up 10.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Get Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.