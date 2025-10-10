Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Trading Down 0.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.
