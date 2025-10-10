Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.37 and last traded at C$23.37. Approximately 906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.55.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.47.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.