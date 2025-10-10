System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.86. 6,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of System1 from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of System1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of System1 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 11,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $80,629.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 919,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,142.60. The trade was a 1.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,166 shares of company stock worth $200,783. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in System1 were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

