AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMVU) Shares Up 29% – Time to Buy?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Free Report) shot up 29% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $22.00. 45,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 5,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 29.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

