Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Stock Price Down 28.8% – Here’s Why

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report) dropped 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.
