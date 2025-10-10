Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.14. 3,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
