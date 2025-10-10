Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 1,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

