Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 628,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 95,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Tokens.com Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $45.87 million and a PE ratio of -37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games.

