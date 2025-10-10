First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 4,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
