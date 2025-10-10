First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 4,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.