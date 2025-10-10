Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.2%

BATS:NUSC opened at $44.25 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

