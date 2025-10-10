Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KO opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

