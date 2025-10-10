Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

