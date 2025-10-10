Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.