Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,901,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 938,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 651,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2,766.6% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 270,520 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $62.85 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

