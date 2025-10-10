iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Position Raised by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

