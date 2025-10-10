Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xylem by 689.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.