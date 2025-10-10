Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

