Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

DIA opened at $463.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $470.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.