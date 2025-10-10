Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:COF opened at $210.50 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

