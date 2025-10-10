Financial Analysis: Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) versus Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wallbox and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 1 3 3 0 2.29 Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00

Profitability

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 147.58%. Given Wallbox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Hoya.

This table compares Wallbox and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Hoya 23.57% 21.01% 16.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Hoya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $177.42 million 0.47 -$161.21 million N/A N/A Hoya $5.69 billion 8.75 $1.35 billion $4.00 36.27

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Risk and Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hoya beats Wallbox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

