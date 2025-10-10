Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMREP Trading Up 4.4%

AXR stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.54%.The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AMREP by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

