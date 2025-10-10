Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D)” Rating for ATS (NYSE:ATS)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

NYSE ATS opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. ATS has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.24.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in ATS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

